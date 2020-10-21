Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) Rises By 21.5%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 486,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. 27,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $116.80.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

