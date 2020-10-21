Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Drops By 15.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 532,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

