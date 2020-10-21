Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Drops By 17.7%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VTGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Aegis began coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $63.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

