Short Interest in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Declines By 15.5%

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 10,320,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 918,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WETF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northcoast Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 48.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 51.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.