Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 3,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,133. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

