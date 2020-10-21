Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Update

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $72.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $626,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $317,086.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,413.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,837 shares of company stock worth $6,516,985. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 608,709 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

