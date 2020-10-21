Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.59. 260,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 450,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of $81.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 20.10, a current ratio of 20.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

