Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFNC shares. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

