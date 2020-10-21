SM Energy Co Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -3.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SM Energy to earn ($1.89) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.1%.

NYSE:SM opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $173.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 5.46.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

