SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SMBK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

