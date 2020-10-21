SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMCAY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SMC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of SMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS SMCAY opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SMC has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.95.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

