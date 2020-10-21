Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.17% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $3,223,502.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $450,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,169,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,392,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,807,756 shares of company stock worth $108,726,157 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Snap by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after buying an additional 815,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,579,000 after buying an additional 647,575 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

