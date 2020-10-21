Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $36.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

SNAP stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $450,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,392,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock valued at $108,726,157 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $12,299,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after purchasing an additional 815,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,579,000 after purchasing an additional 647,575 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

