Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

SNAP stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock valued at $108,726,157.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

