Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of SNAP opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $305,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,708,355.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $318,042.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,843,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock valued at $108,726,157.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

