Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 3092664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.99.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $1,898,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock worth $108,726,157 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Snap by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Snap by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Snap by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

