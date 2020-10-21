Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SOHU. ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sohu.com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $421.06 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 1,409.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

