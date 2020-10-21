Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Southern in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.