Southern Co (SO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on December 7th

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Southern has raised its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Southern has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Southern to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

SO opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

