Southwest Airlines (LUV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

