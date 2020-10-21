Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWN. MKM Partners raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 280,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 566,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 731,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

