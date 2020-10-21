SpareBank 1 SMN’s (SRMGF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of SRMGF opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Get SpareBank 1 SMN alerts:

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides advisory services; and a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.