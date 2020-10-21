SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,668 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.6% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. 42,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,928. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

