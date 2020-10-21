Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%.

STXB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

STXB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $54,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

