S&T Bancorp (STBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STBA stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $806.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.

STBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

