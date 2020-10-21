S&T Bancorp (STBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $806.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.57.

STBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

