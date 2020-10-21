Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.49. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 37,867 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 425.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

