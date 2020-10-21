Stelco Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.00 million.

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

