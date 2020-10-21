Stifel Nicolaus Increases TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $193.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO stock opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.