Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Edwards Lifesciences Put Options (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,690 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,022% compared to the average volume of 329 put options.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,778,301.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

