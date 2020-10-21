Streamr (DATA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.38 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $30.29 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.04445508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00029548 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00282644 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,194,898 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

