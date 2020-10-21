Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their hold rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMMCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.75 to $13.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

