SVB Leerink Comments on BioNTech SE’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for BioNTech in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BofA Securities upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

BNTX opened at $94.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

