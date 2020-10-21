SVB Leerink Weighs in on UnitedHealth Group Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $373.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UNH opened at $323.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $307.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.54 and a 200 day moving average of $299.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,779,000 after acquiring an additional 450,247 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 782,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,080,000 after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

