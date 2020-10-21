Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 867,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 482.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:TRAUF opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Sydney Airport has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

About Sydney Airport

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds 17 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

