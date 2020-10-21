Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $32.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SYF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.31). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 442,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

