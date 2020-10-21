Systemax (SYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Systemax to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Systemax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,760. Systemax has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $897.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

