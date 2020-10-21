Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLND. Citigroup increased their price objective on Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,151,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 32,535 shares of company stock worth $1,340,949 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillman Co. purchased a new position in Talend in the third quarter worth $15,391,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talend by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

