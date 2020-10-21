Tap Market Cap Reaches $47.60 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $47.60 million and $315,498.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tap has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

