TC Pipelines, LP Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:TCP)

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for TC Pipelines in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Pipelines’ FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.83 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

TCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Pipelines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

TCP opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.03. TC Pipelines has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TC Pipelines by 46.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth $104,000. Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

