TD Securities Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to “Buy”

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXD. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 241,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,336 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.