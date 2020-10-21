TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in September

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,050,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 13,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 95,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

