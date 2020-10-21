Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

TNK stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $349.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 890.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

