Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 16.3% in September

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 18.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. 348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

