Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.70-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.71. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.56-2.86 EPS.

NYSE:TDY traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.36 and its 200 day moving average is $322.09. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

