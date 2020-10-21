Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after buying an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.44.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

