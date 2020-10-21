Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $185.00 at 140166

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at 140166 from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. 140166’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

