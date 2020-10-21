TFI International (TFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (TSE:TFI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

