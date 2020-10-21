TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFSL opened at $15.85 on Monday. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 247,642 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 87,943 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 369,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 58,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.