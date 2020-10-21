The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Trading Down 29.2%

Shares of The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) dropped 29.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 102,079 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 957% from the average daily volume of 9,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded The Castle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get The Castle Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU)

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Castle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Castle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.